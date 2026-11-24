TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. reported a profit available to common shareholders of $1.27 billion for its third quarter, boosted by Loblaw’s sale of its PC Financial business.

The company, which holds large stakes in Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, says the profit amounted to $3.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 10.

The result was up from a profit of $477 million or $1.23 per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $1.44 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.33 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $20.01 billion, up from $19.31 billion a year earlier.

Chair and CEO Galen Weston says the company delivered another quarter of earnings growth, with solid operational and financial performance from Loblaw and Choice Properties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WN, TSX:L, TSX:CHP.UN)

The Canadian Press