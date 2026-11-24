HALIFAX — The CEO of a German company in talks to build Canada’s new submarine fleet says tighter ties with Europe offer Canadian defence firms a great opportunity to expand their businesses.

Oliver Burkhard, CEO of German defence manufacturer TKMS, said the company has agreements with more than 40 Canadian companies who could supply parts and material for the estimated $24-billion submarine project Prime Minister Mark Carney has described as the largest procurement project in Canadian history.

The cost of operating, maintaining and repairing the replacements for Canada’s aging Victoria-class submarines is expected to eclipse $100 billion over two decades.

The Canadian suppliers involved, including Seaspan, CAE, Magellan Aerospace and Irving Shipbuilding, could also supply materials to build submarines for other countries as North Atlantic Treaty Organization members bolster their defence spending, said the CEO.

“The demand for our submarines at the moment, conventional submarines that size (which) Canada is also seeking, is very high,” Burkhard said in a recent interview at the Halifax International Security Forum.

“So I expect that a new supply chain for us will also be generated, which is a benefit for us, but it’s also a benefit for Canada.”

Carney announced in July that Canada had selected TKMS as the preferred partner to deliver up to 12 submarines, ahead of South Korea’s Hanwha.

The prime minister spoke of the TKMS 212CD submarine’s stealth and Arctic capabilities, and emphasized that it can operate alongside NATO allies Norway and Germany, which are buying the same vessels.

“The Type 212CD sub will operate seamlessly alongside our NATO partners, sharing training, maintenance, parts, technology and even crews throughout their service lives,” Carney said at the time.

Burkhard said having three allied nations involved in building and operating the same vessels is a great sales pitch when he speaks to other potential submarine customers. He said Canadian firms will be in the supply chain if and when they sign up. A larger international partnership also increases efficiency and lowers costs for all involved, he said.

“Canada gets not only 12 submarines,” he said. “It also gets infrastructure, an ecosystem which is then available for the rest of the world to buy things here for other (submarine) units outside Canada.”

Burkhard said both sides of the Atlantic recognize the increasing threats coming from Russia, and that relationships in the Western alliance, especially with a more aggressive U.S., have changed as well.

He said he agrees with Carney’s contention that so-called middle powers have to stick together.

Canada’s bonds with Europe are growing stronger, having signed a partnership in June 2025 to work together on security and defence. That included Canada’s participation in the continent’s 150-billion-euro defence procurement program, known as ReArm Europe.

In the months since TKMS was selected for the submarine project, Ottawa and Brussels have started exploring tighter connections, including a possible “associate membership” for Canada in the EU.

Defence Minister David McGuinty announced Saturday in Halifax that Canada is formally becoming the 25th member of NATO’s Innovation Fund with a $100-million contribution. The deal allows the 1.1-billion-euro venture capital fund to invest in Canadian startups in fields like artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, biotech, space and communications.

“For Canadian innovators, that means new investment, new partnerships and access to international markets,” McGuinty told reporters at the defence conference Saturday. “For Canadian workers, it means good jobs in a growing industry. And for our armed forces, it means access to cutting-edge technologies and capabilities faster.”

Canada is also planning to gather its partners to sign onto a new Defence, Security and Resilience Bank at the end of the month. The bank will have headquarters in both Canada and Luxembourg with Belgium, Greece, Turkey and Ukraine among the eight countries supporting the plan.

Burkhard said he doesn’t think Canada will ever officially join the European Union, but he’s in favour of tighter bonds.

“I expect even more to come because Canada has a lot to offer to Europe,” he said.

“It’s a different topology. It’s a different country. It has different resources which Europe has not.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s negotiations with TKMS continue with a goal of having all submarine contracts signed by the end of 2027.

CBC recently reported Canada may pursue breaking the submarine order into two batches with an initial order of eight vessels and four more at a later date. Delivery of the first boats is not expected until the mid-2030s.

Burkhard said Germany and Norway put a lot of effort into the submarine bid, and if Canada ends up with a smaller order, that will increase the price per unit and scale back the economic benefits as well.

If Canada buys the full order of 12 submarines, TKMS has committed to more than $80 billion in commercial benefits that Burkhard said will be spread to suppliers across the entire country.

“If it’s now less than 12, then maybe this will also have a reduction on that,” he said. “But if it’s at the end, the 12 they’re aiming for, then everything will be good, but maybe in two steps, let’s say.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Devin Stevens, The Canadian Press