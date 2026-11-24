OTTAWA — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says telecommunications infrastructure is critical to Canada’s security, sovereignty and resilience and no longer only an economic asset.

The minister made the comments in a statement issued after meeting Monday with the chief executives of Canada’s big telecommunications companies, including Telus, Bell, Rogers, Quebecor, Eastlink, Cogeco and SaskTel.

Joly says as A|, satellite communications and other technologies transform the economy, Canada must invest in the next generation of telecommunications infrastructure.

The minister says Canadians deserve to have real choice, strong competition and the confidence that their data are safe and protected.

Joly’s meeting follows Quebecor’s takeover offer for Telus that was announced publicly last week.

Quebecor has pitched the merger as a way to save cash by combining networks, spectrum and operations, which would boost investment capacity, however Telus has cited “serious concerns” with the proposal, including how it could survive regulatory scrutiny.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T, TSX:BCE, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:QBR.B, TSX:CGO)

The Canadian Press