A 79-year-old man has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in East York earlier this month.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5 following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital by Toronto paramedics, where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

The driver involved, a 22-year-old man, remained at the scene following the collision and police said he was cooperating with the investigation.

On Nov. 15, the man died of his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who may have dashcam footage or who was in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact police.