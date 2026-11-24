Two people were arrested and charged last week in connection with a real estate fraud investigation in Durham region.

Durham police’s Central East Criminal Investigation Branch launched the investigation in August after it was alleged that a man and woman had fraudulently obtained $70,000 from the victim.

Police said the suspects lured the victim into a real estate scam by offering them co-ownership in an investment property with the apparent intent of splitting the profits after it was sold.

Following what police describe as an “extensive investigation,” it was determined that the victim’s money was never invested and no property was ever purchased.

The suspects were taken into custody on Nov. 17 without incident.

Alain Sikapi Mgwanou, 47 and Elise Sikapi, 42, both from Oshawa are facing one charge each of fraud over $5,000. Both were released on an undertaking.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Durham police.