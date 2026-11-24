OTTAWA — The Parole Board of Canada has granted 944 pardons for pot possession — less than one tenth of the number the government was anticipating when it legalized recreational cannabis eight years ago.

The Liberals lifted a century-long prohibition on the recreational use and sale of cannabis in October 2018. Canada became just the second country in the world to legalize the drug, after Uruguay.

The following year, the government brought in legislation to offer a free and streamlined process to apply for record suspensions for simple possession of cannabis. Record suspensions effectively clear criminal records that can be a barrier to travel, employment, housing, education and volunteer work.

Ottawa estimated at the time about 10,000 Canadians would be eligible for cannabis-related record suspensions.

Parole Board of Canada spokesperson Andrea Fournier said in an email the board has received 1,477 applications for cannabis record suspensions since 2019. Of those, 526 were returned because the applicant was ineligible or the application was incomplete.

The Parole Board of Canada has launched a new portal for pardon applications in a bid to streamline and simplify the application process.

Lawyer and University of Ottawa drug policy expert Eugene Oscapella said the application process may be a deterrent for some people.

“You’ve got to get records of your conviction, you’ve got to contact courts and police departments,” he said. “It’s not that straightforward a process and some people may just sort of balk at it.

“If there is a new streamlined process, that may in itself be an acknowledgment by the government that perhaps the current process is a bit awkward.”

Oscapella also said the number of pardons granted since legalization may be lower than expected because the stigma surrounding cannabis use has faded.

“Maybe people just aren’t as worried about it anymore,” he said. “Attitudes towards cannabis have become quite normalized and maybe people don’t see there’s any real advantage.

“There was a time when if you had a cannabis conviction, it had a significant impact on your life. I don’t think that’s the case anymore, for simple possession certainly.”

Oscapella said that while most employers likely wouldn’t have a problem with a candidate who has a record for pot possession, that’s not the case for jobs that require security clearances or travel abroad.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a news release last week its new portal allows applicants and their designated representatives to submit applications for record suspensions online.

The portal allows applicants to save an incomplete application and return to it later, and permits them to track their applications.

“The secure platform reduces reliance on paper-based processes and mail delivery while giving applicants greater flexibility and visibility throughout the process,” says the news release.

“By simplifying the application process, the PBC Service Portal helps people benefit from programs that can support their successful reintegration, while maintaining the integrity of the record suspension (pardon) and cannabis record suspension processes and supporting public safety.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press