Kawhi Leonard is slowly making his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him for most of the season.

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that Leonard has begun individual on-court workouts. Another update will be given in one week.

Leonard, 35, has been limited to only two games this season and has been out since he was a late scratch before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 25.

The Raptors have been given weekly updates on his condition.

The team has missed Leonard on the court as they’ve begun the season with a 6-11 record, good for 10th in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors won both of Leonard’s games before his injury, and the two-time Finals MVP averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in those games.