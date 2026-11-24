Toronto police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with multiple thefts from local retail stores during the first 10 months of the year.

Investigators said between Jan. 14, 2026 and Oct. 11, 2026, a group of individuals worked together to steal more than $35,000 in goods from several stores.

On Nov. 21, authorities arrested Richard Hoskin, 45, and charged him with five offences, including eight counts of theft under $5,000 and 17 counts of failure to comply with a release order. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

Last month, police also arrested Jacob Doucette, 35, and Camille Dobson-Boire, 31, both from Toronto. They face a combined 30 theft-related charges. Doucette has also been charged with seven counts of failing to comply with probation, while Dobson-Boire has been charged with 10 counts of disobeying a court order.

A fourth suspect, Evan Douglas-Fish, 28, of Toronto, was arrested on Oct. 17, and was charged with 12 counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of disguise with intent, failing to subsequently attend court, obstruction of a peace officer, and personation with the intent to avoid arrest.

Then on Oct. 22, police arrested Charles Clarke, 42, of Toronto, and charged him with 25 counts of theft under $5,000 and five counts of failing to comply with probation.