TORONTO — The ongoing dispute over the sale of Stellantis’ Brampton, Ont. assembly plant is heading to court, as the automaker has filed a lawsuit alleging Unifor is impeding an environmental assessment necessary to the transaction.

In documents filed last Thursday in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Stellantis said it is seeking an injunction requiring the union, its national president Lana Payne and Unifor Local 1285 plant chairperson Ardis Snow to refrain from blocking the Brampton plant and preventing work at the site.

The company wants the court to declare that the union has trespassed at the facility and “obstructed the lawful entrance to and exit from the premises.”

A statement of claim said union officials are “physically preventing, impeding, and restricting Stellantis’ ability to provide access to the premises” to environmental consulting firm Pinchin Ltd.

Pinchin was retained by Roshel — the armoured vehicle manufacturer that agreed to buy the idled Brampton plant from Stellantis for an undisclosed amount earlier this month — to carry out environmental work starting Nov. 9, according to the documents

However, Stellantis said that morning, union representatives blockaded entrances to the plant with trucks, pylons and individuals carrying Unifor flags and that Unifor told the automaker it wouldn’t let Pinchin personnel or equipment through.

“To date, Unifor has continued to obstruct access by persons associated with the environmental work, and Pinchin has not been permitted to perform the environmental work,” the statement of claim said.

“Despite Stellantis’ reasonable efforts to obtain police assistance, those efforts have not brought the obstruction of or interference with lawful access to the premises under an acceptable degree of control, nor has Pinchin been permitted to access the premises.”

The allegations have not been tested in court.

The statement of claim said Stellantis “is suffering and will continue to suffer irreparable harm and other losses,” although the extent of those losses “are extremely difficult, if not impossible, to quantify in monetary terms.”

It added that “continued obstruction” of the environmental assessment “threatens to delay or prevent completion of a material diligence step, interfere with the timetable for the proposed transaction, and affect the responsibilities of Stellantis and Roshel following closing of the proposed transaction.”

Stellantis’ deal with Roshel is expected to close in mid-December, subject to certain conditions, according to the documents.

Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a statement that the union “has been demonstrating in support of Canadian jobs at the Brampton plant throughout the past year.”

“We continue to fight for the jobs of our members and for the entire Canadian auto industry,” Payne said.

“The sale of the plant to Roshel is unacceptable to our union. And we will continue to work with all parties to try to get a different outcome.”

In addition to Unifor and its leadership, the lawsuit also lists a pair of unnamed defendants whom Stellantis alleges have participated in the demonstration.

The deal between Stellantis and Roshel has ignited a firestorm over the future of jobs at the plant, the automaker’s financial responsibilities to the federal government, as well as Ottawa’s role throughout the process.

On Friday, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with the leadership of Stellantis and Unifor behind closed doors.

The sit-down came as Joly said the automaker could either keep the Brampton plant open rather than completing its sale to Roshel, or face a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from the federal government.

The federal government recently served Stellantis with a notice of default on its 2022 funding agreement, in which Ottawa committed up to $529 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor, Ont. facilities to produce electrified vehicles.

A letter from Joly said Stellantis breached conditions of the commitment by halting Jeep Compass production in Brampton, failing or refusing to identify a replacement vehicle, not maintaining any production at the facility and closing the plant.

Joly’s letter said Stellantis would have 30 days to demonstrate it will “correct these conditions” or she will declare that the company is in default of its obligations. It warned that if Stellantis remains in breach of its conditions, the company could face penalties including a requirement to repay all or part of the funding it has received, plus interest.

But Stellantis has said it intends to repay only $24 million in federal government support received for the Brampton facility’s retooling plan.

A retooling began at the Brampton plant in early 2024, however the automaker paused its plan to produce the Jeep Compass there in February 2025 — one month after U.S. President Donald Trump retook office and began issuing tariffs on imports from Canada and other countries.

Stellantis later announced it was moving Jeep Compass production to Illinois, leaving more than 2,000 workers laid off and the Brampton plant idled indefinitely.

Roshel has said its plans for the site have the potential to create more than 2,000 jobs as production ramps up, and that laid-off workers would receive first priority consideration as hiring takes place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press