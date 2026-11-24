The tenants of what has become one of Toronto’s most notorious rental addresses are demanding accountability about what they feel were delayed or insufficient responses to numerous complaints regarding safety concerns and other deficiencies in the building over several years.

Toronto ACORN and the Dawes ACORN Tenants’ Association are calling for an independent investigation by Toronto’s Ombudsman into how City staff handled repeated and longstanding violations at 500 Dawes Road in East York.

The building became a political talking point during Toronto’s recent municipal election, with Mayor Olivia Chow visiting the building several times, promising relief to tenants in the building that their local councillor – and her chief rival at the time – Brad Bradford had failed to provide.

When asked during a press conference if tenants blamed the now reelected mayor for the building’s woes, Ryan Endoh, Chair of the Dawes ACORN Tenants’ Association said she’s done her part.

“The mayor and council have directed City staff to look into matters at this building. Ultimately the mayor cannot direct operational decisions of staff. Council cannot direct staff to do specific operational things,” he said.

“What they’ve done is they’ve given the mandate to City staff and they’ve said to them, ‘You guys need to look into this,’ and staff have assured council and they’ve assured the mayor that they’re going to look into this, that they’re going to do the remedial work.”

The question that tenants are posing in their complaint is why then did intervention take so long after months of reporting serious issues like crumbling ceilings, damaged balconies, numerous pests, and overall poor building standards.

They’re also asking the ombudsman to look into the City’s enforcement system and whether it is equipped with all the mechanisms and resources needed to deal with housing providers who are habitually or consistently non-compliant with regulations while also protecting tenants along the way.

In June, fines totalling $950,000 were levied against the property owner Havcare Investments Inc. in connection to numerous charges against them including those related to the condition of the building’s balcony guard systems and underground parking garage.

However, the complaint states that penalties do not necessarily translate into tangible fixes for tenants. It asks why City staff did not consider undertaking remedial action themselves when the property owner repeatedly failed to do so.

“Unlike prosecution, which imposes penalties for offences, remedial action can allow the City, where statutory requirements are satisfied, to undertake necessary work itself and recover permitted costs from the responsible property owner,” reads a press release from ACORN detailing the complaint.

“For tenants living with unresolved deficiencies, this distinction is critical: penalties do not necessarily repair a building.”

Endoh also said enforcement cannot be deemed successful simply based on the number of orders, inspections or prosecutions.

“We need to ask whether those activities are actually achieving compliance, how much public money is being spent in the process, and whether there are more effective ways to intervene,” he said.

“If the City’s approach is consuming significant public resources while tenants continue living with serious unresolved deficiencies, then we have to examine whether the system itself is working efficiently. This is not just about accountability to tenants. It is also about accountability to the ratepaying public.”

As for the mayor, a spokesperson from her office provided a statement referring to Chow’s motion in council titled “Cracking Down on Bad Landlords” back in March which aimed to strengthen tenant protections and enforcement.

“Since the mayor’s motion at council, the City and the landlord have taken action on several issues facing tenants at 500 Dawes. City staff continue to engage proactively with the landlord to make the City’s expectations clear,” said Braman Thillainathan.