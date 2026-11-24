Three people, including a child, are injured after they were struck by a vehicle, which then crashed into a pole, in the city’s The Stockyards neighbourhood.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said paramedics transported three females to hospital. One adult was seriously hurt but her injuries are not life-threatening. Another adult and a child received minor injuries.

The impact of the crash knocked down the pole, which police said damaged a second vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene, police said.

Weston was closed in both directions between St. Clair and Gunns Road, while the westbound lanes of Birdstone Crescent were closed at Weston. The area has since opened to traffic.