A correctional officer who was employed at the Toronto South Detention Centre is facing charges following a “suspicious incident” over the weekend, authorities said.

According to a news release shared Tuesday, the Toronto Police Service said 21-year-old Joshia Jiju Koshy of Mississauga approached a driver in the parking lot of Colonel Sam Smith Park, in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard area.

“The accused identified themselves as an Ontario Provincial Police officer and displayed a metal badge,” detectives explained. “The accused demanded identification from the occupants, and directed them to exit their vehicle.”

Koshy was later identified by Toronto police officers and arrested nearby.

He faces two charges, including “personating a peace officer,” and breach of trust by a public officer.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in February.

Investigators believe Koshy may have approached other victims in similar circumstances.

Anyone who may have had an interaction with a person claiming to be a police officer at parks, parking lots, or other public locations in the west end of Toronto is advised to contact investigators.