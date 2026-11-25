1 person dead after being struck by school bus in downtown Toronto
Posted November 25, 2026 10:21 am.
One person has died after being struck by a school bus in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of University Avenue and Dundas Street around 9:40 a.m.
A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
University is closed in both directions between Elm and Dundas streets and Dundas is closed between St. Patrick Street and University as police investigate.