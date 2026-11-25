TORONTO — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says she’s “convinced” the federal government and Stellantis can find a path forward amid fallout from the automaker’s deal to sell its Brampton, Ont., assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

Joly said she had another meeting Tuesday night with negotiators representing Stellantis, which she called “productive.” Federal and Ontario officials remain on the ground in Toronto continuing talks with Stellantis and Unifor, the union representing its Canadian workers.

“We’re in solution mode and my sole objective is really to protect the workers in Brampton and of course in Windsor as well,” the minister told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday morning.

“I think that everybody needs to be at the table in order to get a clear commitment.”

Joly said she won’t negotiate in public but that all four parties need to play their part in order to reach a resolution. She was asked to clarify previous remarks that Ottawa would offer Stellantis an “aggressive package” to convince it to change course.

“The reality is … when it comes to Stellantis, we’re dealing with the impacts of American tariffs. That is the impact of the trade war in Canada against our automakers and our autoworkers,” she said.

“That is why the government is willing to play its role and do the work like we did for Ford recently, like we did with Honda, and like we’re doing for Toyota. And so these are the very important players that we have in our country when it comes to automaking, and it’s more than a hundred thousand jobs at play.”

Joly declined to comment when asked if the federal government is open to buying the Brampton plant and releasing part of it back to Stellantis.

“These are scenarios that I won’t be talking in public because obviously the goal is to negotiate,” she said.

Joly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with the leadership of Stellantis and Unifor behind closed doors last Friday after the federal minister warned Ottawa would launch a multimillion-dollar lawsuit if the company went ahead with selling the plant to Roshel.

Citing Stellantis figures, Ford said following that meeting that it costs about $135 million a year to keep the plant going when it’s not operational.

Earlier this month, the federal government served Stellantis with a notice of default on its 2022 funding agreement, in which Ottawa committed up to $529 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles. A letter from Joly said Stellantis breached conditions of the commitment by halting Jeep Compass production in Brampton, failing or refusing to identify a replacement vehicle, not maintaining any production at the facility and closing the plant.

The letter gave Stellantis 30 days to “correct these conditions” otherwise Joly would declare the company is in default of its obligations. It warned Stellantis could face penalties including a requirement to repay all or part of the funding it has received, plus interest.

But Stellantis has said it intends to repay only $24 million in federal government support received for the Brampton facility’s retooling plan.

Unifor national president Lana Payne said Stellantis did not waver in its decision to sell the plant following last week’s meeting but “substantial proposals” were presented.

A retooling began at the Brampton plant in early 2024, however the automaker paused its plan to produce the Jeep Compass there in February 2025 — one month after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office and began issuing tariffs on imports from Canada and other countries.

Stellantis later announced it was moving Jeep Compass production to Illinois, leaving more than 2,000 workers laid off and the Brampton plant idled indefinitely.

Roshel has said its plans for the site have the potential to create more than 2,000 jobs as production ramps up, and that laid-off workers would receive first priority consideration as hiring takes place.

The sale of the facility to Roshel is expected to close in mid-December.

Last week, Stellantis filed a lawsuit alleging Unifor is impeding an environmental assessment associated with the transaction.

A statement of claim said union officials are “physically preventing, impeding, and restricting Stellantis’ ability to provide access to the premises” to environmental consulting firm Pinchin Ltd., which was retained by Roshel to carry out environmental work starting Nov. 9.

The company wants the court to declare that the union has trespassed at the facility and “obstructed the lawful entrance to and exit from the premises.” The allegations have not been tested in court.

— With files from Nick Murray in Ottawa

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press