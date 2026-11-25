An Ontario family is calling for changes to the way the province determines funding for children with autism after an annual assessment resulted in a significant reduction in funding for their 16-year-old son.

“He is magical, he loves music,” Gina Giorgetti said of her son, Jordan.

Jordan has autism, is non-verbal and has been diagnosed with global developmental delay. While he has made significant strides thanks to various therapies over the years, his parents say he still requires much more.

“He needs a lot of care,” said his father, Brad Kaizer.

While his parents fund most of those costs, they also receive financial assistance through the Ontario Autism Program (OAP).

The amount of funding they receive is determined through an annual Determination of Needs (DON) assessment, a virtual lengthy interview where families get one shot to talk about the progress their child has made and argue why they feel funding levels should stay the same.

“[The] DON interview is extremely stressful. We book it, and then we stress about it until it comes,” Kaizer said.

Following Jordan’s most recent assessment, his funding was reduced by 57 per cent. His parents are still unsure why.

“He still requires just as much therapy as before and we expressed that during the interview,” Kaizer said.

“We will have to figure out which therapies we cut out. Is it speech? Is it OT? Is it ABA?,” Giorgetti added.

Among the family’s biggest concerns is how the assessments are conducted. The interviews take place virtually and are never with the same interviewer each year. They also say the person tasked with determining their son’s needs never actually meets him.

“He does not have a voice. He does not have a face with this program,” Giorgetti said.

Shayna Gaunt, a board-certified behaviour analyst, has long been critical of the DON process and says Jordan’s parents are not alone in their frustration.

“There are so many families across Ontario facing similar cuts,” Gaunt said.

She questions the consistency of the assessments and who is conducting them.

“It’s typically a meeting with a parent and with a service worker. I’m not even sure what their background is. I think it’s more administrative than anything else.”

Gaunt said funding outcomes can vary depending on who conducts the interview.

“A parent could sit through an interview with one person and say the exact same thing they do with another person and get two different outcomes,” she said. “Even as a clinician, I don’t how these interviews are scored.”

While Jordan’s family saw financial assistance decrease, in a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services pointed to significant increases in funding for autism services across the province.

The ministry said an additional $186 million was allocated to the OAP through this year’s budget, bringing its total investment to nearly $1 billion — an increase of nearly $674 million, or 232 per cent, since 2018.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive,” the spokesperson said.

They added tens of thousands more children have received or are receiving support across multiple program streams since 2022, and that the number of children accessing core clinical services has more than tripled under the current government.

Those services include applied behaviour analysis, occupational therapy, mental health supports and speech-language pathology.

When asked about concerns regarding the assessment process, the spokesperson said the ministry has introduced timelines for booking welcome calls, shortened wait times for scheduling DON interviews and reduced the length of those interviews.

“We continue to explore a range of initiatives aimed at streamlining processes for families enrolled in OAP core clinical services, reducing burden and improving the overall family experience.”

Families with concerns about their funding allocations are encouraged to speak with their care coordinator. AccessOAP also has an Independent Review Office responsible for managing complaints about services and supports, including the administration of the DON process.

Jordan’s parents are challenging the outcome of his latest assessment, arguing that his needs have not diminished.

“What has happened in the last year that would warrant such a decrease in funding? I can tell you, nothing. If anything, Jordan’s needs have grown,” Kaizer said.

While the province points to increased spending and efforts to streamline the program, Jordan’s parents say their experience highlights the need to rethink how individual funding decisions are made.

“It’s become about a formula, a bureaucratic formula,” Giorgetti said. “We need to fund the child, not the bureaucracy behind this process.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us here.