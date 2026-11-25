TORONTO — Blue Ant Media Corp. reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $794,000 in its latest quarter as its revenue more than doubled compared with a year ago.

The streaming TV producer says the loss amounted to three cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

The loss for what was the company’s fourth quarter compared with a profit of $29.0 million or $1.50 per diluted share in the same quarter last year when the company recorded a large one-time gain.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $160.1 million, up from $60.8 million a year earlier, boosted by higher production services and proprietary production licensing.

Blue Ant CEO Michael MacMillan says the company has built a solid foundation for future growth and believes it is only beginning to demonstrate its capabilities.

Blue Ant has a portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels, including subscription streaming service MagellanTV, as well as production operations and a rights distribution business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.

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The Canadian Press