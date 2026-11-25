Peel Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an extortion investigation.

According to detectives, a victim – whose identity is being withheld – began receiving demands for money in April, under threats of violence towards their family, home, business and personal property.

Then, on Sept. 5, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at the victim’s business at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Investigators alleged that an individual attended the business, poured a flammable liquid believed to be gasoline near a garage door, and ignited it, causing a fire inside the premises.

The blaze resulted in damage to the property and nearby vehicles, estimated at approximately $100,000.

On Oct. 9, police arrested a suspect identified as 29-year-old Jasjeet Singh of Brampton.

He was charged with a single count of extortion and held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police said an investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to search for a link between Singh and the Sept. 5 fire. He has not been charged in that incident, but police do consider him to be a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.