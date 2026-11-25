A new report suggests the Canadian auto sector is starting to pivot away from U.S. imports toward other global markets amid the ongoing trade war.

The data analysis from DesRosiers Automotive Consultants shows that light vehicle imports from the United States have accounted for 40 per cent of Canada’s total thus far in 2026 when measured by dollars.

The result is down from 49.1 per cent of Canada’s light vehicle imports in 2024, while Mexico, Japan, South Korea and the combined European markets all saw their shares rise from two years ago.

DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says certain manufacturers affected by the tariff situation “have moved rapidly to seek other sourcing where possible and to continue to provide Canadians with vehicles at the best possible price.”

Vehicles made in Canada are tariffed by the United States at 25 per cent, minus their American content, while auto and truck parts that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on trade are exempt. In August, President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on all vehicles, auto parts and steel from Canada to 50 per cent on Jan. 1.

Canada maintains import duties of 25 per cent on U.S. autos that are not compliant with CUSMA.