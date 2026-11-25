More than a decade later, two blind airline passengers say they have finally been vindicated, after the Canadian Human Rights tribunal upheld their complaint of discrimination, which was filed after they and their service dogs were removed from a flight.

Amal Haddad and her friend, along with a child, were travelling with their guide dogs back in 2015, when they were taken off a Jet Airways flight departing from Toronto Pearson Airport after they refused to muzzle the dogs.

“Two Canadians, adult ladies, visually impaired, with guide dogs, and a child being denied access to fly like everyone else the same day we booked for, it’s a discrimination. Because we have guide dogs? […] Is that acceptable? So we decided it is a human rights situation,” Haddad told CityNews.

“Like, what do you mean? We don’t have muzzles. Dogs do not get muzzles, especially on a long distance flight.”

The women decided to take their case to the Canadian Human Rights Commission, who in 2018 referred a discrimination complaint against the now defunct Indian airline Jet Airways to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.

Now, eight years later, the tribunal has upheld their complaint of discrimination due to disability with a determination of liability.

“The liability finding establishes that airlines cannot muzzle certified service animals. The problem is that it happened on board an international flight,” said Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate.

Despite the determination of liability, it is still undetermined if the women will be compensated because of an exclusivity principle in the Montreal Convention — a multilateral treaty that protects international air travellers, and in some cases, protects the airlines against damages.

“I would expect that had it been a domestic flight, it would be a no-brainer that they get compensation,” Lukacs said.

Haddad said she was relieved to hear that a positive decision was reached in her and her friend’s favour.

“Oh, it was such a relief. Even if it’s after 11 years, when you know that your government gave you justice, when your government gave you justice.”

The compensation hearing is set for Dec. 14-17, however, a decision is not expected until sometime in 2027.