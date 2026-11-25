Starting in 2027, single-occupant vehicles will be allowed to use Ontario’s high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes during off-peak hours, the Ministry of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

In a release, the Ministry said the move would “improve traffic flow and get drivers to their destinations faster.”

“The changes will make better use of Ontario’s existing highway infrastructure by opening HOV lanes to more drivers when traffic volumes are lower while preserving priority access for carpoolers during weekday rush hour and weekends,” the release adds.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, single-occupant vehicles can use the HOV lanes between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On weekends, it will permitted from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Starting January 1, we’re opening HOV lanes to all passenger vehicles during off-peak hours. Instead of leaving drivers stuck in traffic while HOV lanes sit empty, we’re getting drivers moving across Ontario. Off-peak hours are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Learn more: https://t.co/cr2dQusieh — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 25, 2026

The change was first proposed back in March and required a regulatory amendment to the Highway Traffic Act.

“Drivers shouldn’t be stuck in traffic while there’s room available in the HOV lane beside them,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation.

“By opening these lanes to more drivers during off-peak hours, we’re making better use of our highways, improving traffic flow and helping people spend less time in traffic and more time doing what matters most.”

The province stressed that no special permit will be required for single drivers who use the lanes during the allotted hours, and high-occupancy toll (HOT) permit holders will continue to have access to eligible HOV lanes during restricted hours.

HOV lanes are enforced by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, with offenders facing $110 fines and three demerit points.

In the past some drivers have gone to extreme measures to subvert the HOV rules, including driving with mannequins.