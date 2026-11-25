The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is making a move to crack down on theft by adding significantly more uniformed police officers and covert plain closed security to its stores, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned.

The LCBO also believes organized crime is behind most of the alcohol stolen at its locations.

The crown corporation is rolling out what it calls “Operation Secure Stores,” an anti-theft campaign that will see paid duty uniform police officers deployed in over 40 LCBO stores most at risk for theft.

This is believed to be a significant increase from the current amount of police officers being used.

The LCBO will also add more covert, plain closed security officers who will have the ability to stop theft as it happens and make arrests.

They will target locations where repeat offenders are most active.

Additional uniformed security guards will also be placed in several of the busiest and most frequently targeted stores where the LCBO hopes their presence will deter thieves.

They will engage in what is called “double guarding” whereby they can attempt to stop repeat offenders from entering stores.

The blitz comes as the LCBO looks to get a handle on brazen liquor store thefts that often involve suspects filling bags with liquor and leaving without paying. The LCBO says it believes that organized crime groups are behind approximately 70 per cent of total theft at its stores.

While uniformed security is unable to intervene in active robberies, the third-party guards will need to complete new mandatory refresher training as part of “Operation Secure Stores” so, the LCBO says, they are better prepared to deter theft, and handle tense situations.

Anti-theft measures already in place at LCBO stores are believed to have led to more than 2,000 arrests last year. It’s not immediately clear how much additional police and security will cost.

The LCBO is expected to announce the blitz later Wednesday.