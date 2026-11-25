Federal Liberals, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, are defending the speed at which their major projects bill passed through a House committee — a process one opposition MP called “brutal.”

The committee reviewing the bill spent more than 100 hours debating it over seven days before wrapping up on Monday, and the Liberals used their majority to accept only minor amendments.

MPs, staff and witnesses sat in committee most of those days until almost midnight and worked back-to-back 15-hour days on the weekend.

Committee chair and Liberal caucus chair James Maloney says he has never seen that happen before.

C-39 is a sweeping bill meant to fast-track approvals for major projects, cut their review times, create zones of “national interest” to pre-approve certain types of projects, and make significant changes to collective bargaining.

Speaking to reporters after the Liberal caucus meeting today, Carney said the pace of the committee’s work wasn’t excessive and “saluted” the committee members’ efforts.