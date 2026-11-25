Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed early Wednesday morning in a suspected home invasion.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the Casa Loma neighbourhood, near Poplar Plains Road in the Avenue Road and St. Clair area, just after 2:30 a.m.

Police told 680 NewsRadio that an unspecified number of suspects broke into the home and were confronted by the homeowner’s son, who was with his girlfriend at the time of the break-in.

Police said the resident heard a sound and went to investigate. He then came face-to-face with the robber(s) and was shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect(s) fled the scene and it’s unclear if anything from the home was stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.