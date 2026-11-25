The RCMP say their underwater recovery team in Nova Scotia played a key role in recovering evidence from an Ontario air ambulance that went down off the coast of Massachusetts last month.

The Mounties say their team worked with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Transportation Safety Board to find the cockpit voice recorder from the aircraft.

The Transportation Safety Board first announced locating the recorder and the upper third of the aircraft cockpit on Nov. 2.

The safety board said the evidence would be transferred to its engineering laboratory in Ottawa as part of its ongoing investigation.

The air ambulance was carrying six people, including four Canadian crew members, when it went missing in early October.

The remaining passengers were later identified as a 66-year-old woman and her 41-year-old son from Bermuda.

The Gulfstream G100 jet belonged to Hamilton-based medical evacuation company Latitude Air Ambulance.

The aircraft was en route to Boston when it lost contact with air-traffic-control prompting a United States Coast Guard search that ended after 66 hours.

The United States Coast Guard said in early October that debris from the plane was recovered 32 kilometres off Nantucket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.