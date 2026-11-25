Freezing rain is expected to hit parts of the north GTA, beginning Thursday evening with some parts seeing up to five millimetres of ice accumulation.

A cloudy night Wednesday with easterly wind gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour will see the temperature drop to -1 C.

Winds will strengthen and shift out of the northeast by Thursday, with the strongest winds expected by Thursday evening.

Gusts upwards of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour are possible. Rain will begin to move in Thursday mid-to -late afternoon, becoming steady at times through the evening. As temperatures begin to drop by the evening, the risk of freezing rain is possible for areas north of the 401 corridor, the northwest GTA and over the higher elevations. Some areas could see ice accumulation of two to five millimetres.

“We should stay mostly as rain across the GTA. There’s that potential of a few wet flurries mixing in at times, but again, that major threat of freezing rain and icy precipitation is going to be towards the north and west,” said CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal.

A special weather statement has been issued for Pickering, Oshawa and parts of York Region by Environment Canada for “brief freezing rain.” The statement says the freezing rain could cause icy and slippery conditions.

The rainfall totals by Friday morning could reach upwards of 40 millimetres of rain in the GTA.

The rain will continue on Friday along with a high of 4 C.

Temperatures will climb a little higher with clouds and showers with a high of 7 C on Saturday. The same is true for Sunday with a high of 9 C.