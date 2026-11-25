Aaron Rodgers came to Pittsburgh in a Chevy.

He left it sitting atop a flamethrower.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player on Wednesday, shortly after he torched Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The move capped a chaotic 18 hours in which the team announced it was benching the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer for backup Mason Rudolph ahead of Friday’s visit from Denver.

Rodgers responded by taking an excused absence from the club, then used the unexpected time off to go on McAfee and repeatedly call the 62-year-old McCarthy’s mental state into question.

Rodgers told McAfee he found out about the surprise decision while on the phone with teammates, including tight end Pat Freiermuth.

It was just the start of a blistering offensive from Rodgers, who painted McCarthy — whom he played under during a long successful run in Green Bay earlier in their careers — as a leader woefully out of touch.

He described a quarterback meeting last Wednesday with McCarthy arriving late, sat down “and within 10 minutes began snoring,” woke up and nodded off again minutes later, then eventually “walks out of the room like nothing happened.” Rodgers also said McCarthy missed an offensive meeting Thursday, missed a walkthrough Friday and a morning meeting Saturday while not holding a team meeting that night.

“And then comes to Sunday, when obviously we struggled and the product wasn’t great,” Rodgers said, adding that McCarthy broke up the halftime locker room meeting by saying “1-2-3 Packers.”

Others have corroborated Rodgers’ allegations about the head coach, saying “It’s all true,” according to ESPN.

Rodgers also wanted to take over offensive play calling, but McCarthy turned him down, ESPN adds.

McCarthy responded to the accusations in a press conference later on Wednesday.

“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional,” McCarthy said. “There were conversation prior to that embarrassing moment.”

McCarthy has the full support of the organization; they are standing by him and not planning to make any immediate changes, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Rodgers said he felt it was the right thing to bring up the issues to McCarthy as a longtime league star instead of putting it on others with fewer years, shaky roster positions or those who “haven’t made $400 million dollars in the NFL.”

“Me? I don’t care, what are you going to do to me?” Rodgers said. “Like I said, you’re going to release me? Cool. You’re going to deflect this thing and make it that you were trying to bench me and that I’m at home contemplating whether or not I’m going to accept a benching? Couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“That word never came up in our meetings. What came up was: sleeping, habits, gameplan, understanding what we’re doing, being able to call a play, being able to call a game without the game sheet.”

The scene played out bizarrely during Rodgers’ extended appearance on the show in which he has been an occasional contributor. McCarthy waded through a throng of assembled reporters in the lobby — most of them huddled over their phones listening to Rodgers — after practice ended.

Minutes later in a subdued locker room, the Steelers left to pick up the pieces declined to get into specifics about Rodgers’ accusations but didn’t dismiss them either.

Asked if he’s confident McCarthy can lead the team going forward, Freiermuth responded with a simple “I’m confident” but little else.

“I know how to win, and that’s the facts,” McCarthy said when asked the same question.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played alongside Rodgers and under McCarthy as a rookie in Green Bay in 2018, acknowledged there was general frustration about the team’s recent performance but allowed “I didn’t think it was this.”

Rodgers has already said this will be his last season. Now it’s fair to wonder if he’ll reach the end of it — in Pittsburgh anyway — after McCarthy turned to Rudolph, a longtime backup, with the Steelers (6-4) trying to snap out of a two-game funk before it’s too late.

There’s little precedent for sitting a future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner midseason. Johnny Unitas, playing out his final days in a Chargers uniform, got benched for rookie Dan Fouts after four games in 1973.

Joe Namath never played again after throwing four picks in a loss to Chicago during a late-career cameo for the Los Angeles Rams a month into the 1977 season.

More recently, Denver replaced Peyton Manning with Brock Osweiler midway through 2015 even with the club sitting at 7-2. Manning returned in the season finale and then served as a game manager in the playoffs as the Broncos’ dominant defense led the franchise to its third Super Bowl victory.

Manning walked off the field with the Lombardi Trophy in tow in his final game.

This is not that.

While the Steelers are currently in playoff position, their next three games are against AFC West-leading Denver, surging Houston, and AFC South leader Jacksonville. While they can probably withstand one loss or maybe even two, three could be catastrophic.

Enter Rudolph, who rescued Pittsburgh’s season and briefly earned folk hero status in 2023 by coming off the bench in December and authoring a surge to a playoff berth.

That didn’t stop the Steelers from moving on from him immediately, bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024 and then Rodgers in 2025, a move designed to help Pittsburgh end a postseason victory drought that’s nearing a decade.

Rodgers’ first year ended with a blowout playoff loss at home to the Texans. His future seemed uncertain until the Steelers hired McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin in January, a job Rodgers played a hand in helping McCarthy land, though how big a hand is up for debate.

Not that it mattered in the end. Rodgers opted to make one last run at a championship while reuniting with the coach he won a Super Bowl with in early 2011.

A storybook ending on the field seems remote. Pittsburgh is a woeful 2-4 on the road, where it figures to be when the playoffs start if the Steelers can’t track down Cincinnati in the race for the AFC North title.

And the team’s Jekyll/Hyde play in general has offered little tangible proof that it is a legitimate threat to have an extended postseason stay.

Rodgers’ play has mirrored that of his team. He tossed three touchdowns in three consecutive weeks, even outdueling Cincinnati star Joe Burrow in a victory over the Bengals in late September.

Yet he’s struggled to make an impact of late, often checking the ball down to running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle or taking sacks behind an inconsistent offensive line when trying to push the ball down the field to a receiving group that has underperformed, particularly two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf.

Rodgers averaged just 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half last week against Philadelphia, the lowest since ESPN began measuring the stat in 2006.

What happens next to a player who has always leaned into doing things on his terms at all times is unclear. Pittsburgh was supposed to be his third and final NFL stop.

He seemed content on Tuesday, spending time in the locker room trading jokes with Rudolph and longtime defensive tackle Cam Heyward after addressing reporters.

Barely eight hours later, Rodgers was no longer the starter. Shortly after that, he was no longer a Steeler, the latest and perhaps final twist in a journey that will end with him getting a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, even if this ends up being an inglorious off-ramp for all involved.

—With files from Sportsnet Staff