The City of Toronto wants to raise funds for its new 911 call system by collecting a monthly service fee from residents with cell phone lines.

According to an agenda published on the City’s website, Toronto’s Executive Committee will meet on Dec. 1 to consider whether it should engage telecommunications carriers to collect a $2 monthly service fee ($24 annually) per wireless phone line to help alleviate financial pressures associated with delivering emergency services.

The CRTC – which regulates telecommunications service providers that connect 911 calls to first responders – has directed all levels of government and telecom carriers to update their networks from analog to digital, so they can send and receive text messages through a modern system called “New Generation 911” or NG911.

The CRTC has issued a deadline for all stakeholders to make the switch by March 31, 2027.

To offset the operating, technology and training costs, the City is proposing a service fee that would only apply to wireless phone lines with a target implementation date of October 1, 2027.

The agenda notes that the fee could generate up to $65.1 million in annual revenue.

“Following implementation, it’s expected this revenue would be relatively stable with minor year-over-year revenue fluctuations based on annual changes to mobile phone usage,” the agenda reads.

“If the NG911 fee were to also apply to landlines, it could generate up to $17.2 million in further revenue potential each year,” officials added. “This would be expected to decline over time as landline usage is reduced.”

To avoid multiple charges, the City is proposing a fee on mobile lines only, to alleviate the financial burden on residents and businesses who may have both a cell phone and landline.

The City said it’s made significant investments in emergency services to respond to growing service demands and improve response times, including a net operating budget increase that has grown from $1.8 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2026. That includes an added investment of $37.2 million to deliver the Toronto Community Crisis Service.

“Ongoing annual funding from a NG911 fee will help to mitigate sustained financial pressures associated with delivering these services,” the agenda noted.