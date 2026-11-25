The Ontario Liberal Party is welcoming Navdeep Bains as their newly-elected leader.

It was a close race, with runner-up Lee Fairclough losing by the slightest margin, signalling deep internal divide within the party.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Alex Spears, former Liberal campaign manager and senior consultant at Earnscliffe, to discuss where the future of the Ontario Liberals lies with another leader missing in action from the Legislature, and whether or not Bains will meet the moment.

Keep it Factual Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.