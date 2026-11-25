680 NewsRadio’s annual 50/50 Fortune raffle in support of SickKids launched last week and the first early bird prize draw happens on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The first early bird prize is a pair of tickets to the Backstreet Boys concert on Feb. 19, 2027 in Toronto – part of their 12-date Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada residency at the Rogers Centre. The winner will also receive $2,500 cash from Rogers Bank.

This year’s final jackpot is a guaranteed take-home prize of $100,000 and once ticket sales reach $200,000, that jackpot will begin to grow.

Every ticket purchased will aid SickKids improve services and help more children.

Last year, there were more than 62,400 emergency visits to SickKids hospital and more than 131,000 patients rely on the hospital every year.

The deadline to enter for the first early bird draw is Thursday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. The draw will be conducted and published at 5:15 p.m.

Click here for full details on all the prizes and deadlines and buy your tickets.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews, 680NewsRadio and of this website.