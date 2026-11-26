2 injured in midtown jewellery store robbery
Posted November 26, 2026 5:55 pm.
Paramedics tell CityNews they’ve transported two adults to hospital after a jewellery store robbery in midtown on Thursday evening.
In an X post, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a vehicle crashed into the store in the Yonge Street and Briar Hill Avenue area at around 4:34 p.m.
Once inside the store, suspects stole merchandise before fleeing in a separate vehicle.
One of the victims suffered serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries, paramedics said.
No further details were immediately available.