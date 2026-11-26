Paramedics tell CityNews they’ve transported two adults to hospital after a jewellery store robbery in midtown on Thursday evening.

In an X post, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a vehicle crashed into the store in the Yonge Street and Briar Hill Avenue area at around 4:34 p.m.

Once inside the store, suspects stole merchandise before fleeing in a separate vehicle.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries, paramedics said.

No further details were immediately available.