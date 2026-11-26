A new affordable and supportive housing project was opened in the Rexdale area of Etobicoke Thursday, providing 51 units of permanent housing and on-site supports for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Wardlaw Residence is a joint initiative between municipal and federal governments, with the City of Toronto providing $10 million in capital funding and other incentives and $22 million coming from the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, as a per a City of Toronto press release.

Building operations, tenant services as well as culturally responsive programming will be overseen by Youth Without Shelter (YWS) in partnership with Midaynta Community Services and Delta Family Resource Centre.

The units come equipped with a private bathroom and kitchenette and will be offered as rent-geared-to-income homes to youths, older adults, seniors and newcomers. Tenants will pay a maximum of 30 per cent or less of their income or social assistance shelter allowance.

The four-storey building also has on-site supports that will help residents maintain long-term housing stability, improve their health and build stronger connections to their community, as per a City of Toronto press release.

“Most importantly of all, they will have dignity, a place to call home, a community,” said Mayor Olivia Chow at a press conference and opening of the building.

The project was approved in April, 2025 and Chow said all parties “moved at lightening speed to get this built” in 18 months.

“This project is an example of why it is so important that Prime Minister [Mark] Carney has committed real money from the federal government to say he’s going to end homelessness,” she said.

Twelve more supportive housing projects are currently underway in Toronto as part of the City’s HousingTO plan. The City is also working toward approving 18,000 new supportive homes by 2030, as per the press release.