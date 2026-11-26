Who killed Elizabeth Bain?

It’s a question that’s haunted her loved ones and perplexed authorities for more than 25 years after the 22-year-old University of Toronto student vanished near the school’s Scarborough campus on June 19, 1990, and was never seen again.

Her former boyfriend, Robert Baltovich, was initially convicted of second-degree murder in her death. He was released on bail pending an appeal after spending eight years behind bars and was later found not guilty in a retrial.

During his appeal in September 2004, Baltovich’s lawyers pointed at convicted sex killer Paul Bernardo as possibly being involved in Bain’s death — something Bernardo would deny in a 2007 interview with Toronto police detectives.

Now, a Dateline Canada investigation claims to have uncovered previously unreported evidence that could shed light on the enduring murder mystery and a possible connection to Canada’s most notorious sex killer.

Dateline Canada premieres Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+.

Bain’s remains have never been found

Bain left home on June 19, 1990 to check a schedule at UofT’s Scarborough campus. When she didn’t return, her worried mother called police. Days later her blood-stained vehicle was discovered a few blocks away, but she was nowhere to be found.

It didn’t take long for investigators to zero in on her-then boyfriend, Baltovich, who was 24-years-old at the time.

Baltovich was questioned for hours while extensive searches for the missing woman took place.

When she wasn’t found, police declared the case a homicide.

By late July, Baltovich was considered the prime suspect in the case and police searched his home and car.

Four months later, on November 19, 1990, Baltovich was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Baltovich found guilty at first trial

The Bain murder trial got underway in February, 1992, with more than 100 witnesses taking the stand. The Crown downgraded Baltovich’s charge to second-degree murder, painting a theory that he killed Bain in a jealous fit when she tried to break off their relationship.

Baltovich vehemently denied it, pleading not guilty.

His lawyers introduced an alternate suspect narrative, introducing witness testimony about a blond man seen near her before she vanished — matching early descriptions of the so-called “Scarborough Rapist” who was later determined to be Paul Bernardo.

On March 31, 1992, Baltovich was found guilty of second-degree murder and received a life sentence.

Successful appeal leads to exoneration at retrial

Just months after he was sentenced, Baltovich hired a new lawyer and filed the appeal that would ultimately lead to his exoneration.

The Ontario Court of Appeal, citing numerous errors in his first trial, ultimately set aside his conviction and ordered a new trial, which took place in 2008.

A jury found Baltovich not guilty just minutes into the start of the retrial after Crown prosecutors said they wouldn’t be presenting any evidence or calling any witnesses.

The abrupt end to the retrial meant Baltovich’s lawyer, James Lockyer, didn’t have the chance to present his Bernardo theory.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse afterwards, Lockyer said he believed Bernardo “probably committed the crime” but conceded that it couldn’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“It’s an unbelievable relief,” Baltovich said outside court after being found not guilty.

“It’s an 18-year nightmare and in half an hour, it’s over. I’m just glad it’s over. No more bail. No more conviction. No more charges. I get to live the rest of my life free.”

Baltovich filed a civil lawsuit against the Attorney General for Ontario, the Toronto Police Services Board, two TPS detectives and two of his former trial defence lawyers, seeking $13 million in compensation for his wrongful conviction.

The resolution of that lawsuit has not been publicly disclosed.

Attorney General Chris Bentley later confirmed he wouldn’t call an inquiry into the case because it wouldn’t help the administration of justice.

Aloof Bernardo denies killing Bain in police interview

Between Baltovich’s appeal and his ultimate acquittal in 2008, two Toronto police detectives travelled to Kingston Penitentiary to interview Bernardo and question him about his possible involvement in the Bain murder.

The interview, which was videotaped, was later released to the public.

Bernardo, who is serving life for sexually assaulting and murdering school girls Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French, seemed annoyed when the detectives ask if he will take a polygraph.

Twelve minutes into the interview, one of the detectives asks Bernardo: “Did you kill Elizabeth Bain on June the 19th, 1990?”

“Well, that’s a loaded question,” the arrogant killer replies. “I mean are we going to go back and go through the time sequence of what happened in my life? I could just give a yes or no answer, but there’s a lot of issues about that.”

“The answer to that is ‘no,’” he finally says. “But the 800-pound gorilla is in the room. That’s a life-25 sentence. It really comes down to credibility … But the answer is no to that question.”

When the detectives try to jog his memory about what he was doing around the time of Bain’s disappearance, Bernardo fails to give a definitive answer.

“See what happens when you lock a guy up for 15 years in a windowless cell? Memory gets fuzzy.”

When one of the detectives asks if he ever met Bain, Bernardo replies “I don’t remember,” before saying he only heard about Bain’s case after he was already in jail.

The Dateline Canada two-hour special airs Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on Citytv and Citytv+.

With files from The Canadian Press