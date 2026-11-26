The CEO of Nav Canada says the country continues to face a shortfall of air traffic controllers headed into the busy holiday travel season, but notes that delays related to that labour gap are down drastically.

With more than 2,100 controllers on staff, the non-profit body that runs Canada’s civil air navigation system remains about 170 short of target levels — a figure slightly improved from a half-year earlier — said Mark Cooper in an interview earlier this month.

“This is a global problem, it’s not a Canadian problem,” he said. “It’s something we’re all working very hard to address together.”

Training is now at record levels, with some 400 controllers licensed since 2023 as new hires outpaced attrition each year, he said.

The volume of delays attributable to staffing constraints and airspace bottlenecks fell 85 per cent this past summer versus mid-2025, he said.

To achieve that decrease, Nav Canada rehired more than 50 retired controllers on a contract basis. It launched an incentive program for workers who take on high-demand shifts. And it instituted blackout periods on the use of accumulated time off during peak traffic windows.

Vancouver was among the airports that has seen periodic delays that could be traced directly to staffing shortfalls at Nav Canada.

More than 200 flights were delayed and 23 cancelled at the country’s second-largest airport over the Canada Day long weekend in 2025, “with no end in sight to the staffing problems,” the British Columbia Aviation Council said in July 2025. The next month, another 100 flights were cancelled and 195 delayed due to “staffing constraints” at Nav Canada, the airport said.

Meanwhile, Cooper says co-operation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority is “the strongest it’s ever been,” despite tensions between the Canadian and U.S. governments, a major drop in cross-border travel and serious strains on the American air traffic control system.

“We’ve doubled down on the partnership with the FAA to make sure that there’s no confusion there,” he said, speaking a few hours before planes were grounded across the United States due to a communications failure at air traffic control centres.

Easing some of the pressure on Nav Canada is the fact that, more than six years on, air traffic remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels. About 158.9 million passengers passed through Canadian airport gates in 2025, compared to 162.8 million in 2019, according to Statistics Canada.

However, the range of aircraft is poised to grow as drones begin to buzz into view.

“There’s definitely a diversification in the airspace coming,” Cooper said. “We want to be ahead of that and not reacting to it.”

Nav Canada has partnered with Indra Group to implement the Spanish transport technology and defence company’s flight information management system. That system will connect aviation authorities with drone operators and allow controllers to spot planes and unmanned aerial vehicles on the same bank of monitors.

“The air traffic controller in our centres sits down at a display, and that display aggregates all the sensor and flight information onto one screen for them,” Cooper said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press