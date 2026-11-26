Durham Regional Police investigators say suspects in a Whitby break-and-enter used a stolen SUV to crash their way into a game store.

Officers responded to a break-and-enter call at We Got Gamez, located at 1910 Dundas Street East, on Thursday morning at around 2:55 a.m.

“A black SUV was driven through the storefront of the business before two suspects exited the vehicle,” a release explained.

“The two suspects later fled the area in a waiting second vehicle prior to police arrival.”

Police believe a third suspect may have been waiting in the other vehicle.

Investigators later confirmed that the SUV used to crash into the store was previously reported stolen.

The business was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Police did not disclose if anything was stolen.

Damage after a vehicle crashed into a Whitby game store. Durham Regional Police.