Despite denying any involvement, notorious Canadian sex killer and ‘Scarborough Rapist’ Paul Bernardo has long been considered a potential person of interest in the disappearance and presumed murder of Elizabeth Bain.

Now, 36 years after Bain vanished, a Dateline Canada exclusive is set to reveal startling new information possibly linking Bernardo to the case.

The two-hour Dateline Canada special, which airs Thursday night on Citytv and Citytv+ at 8 p.m., includes a never-before-televised eyewitness account of an apparent assault along Highway 401 in Scarborough involving a woman and man matching the descriptions of Bain and Bernardo, in a vehicle believed to Bain’s.

When detectives travelled to Kingston Penitentiary in 2007 to grill Bernardo about the case, he replied “I don’t remember” when asked if he ever met Bain.

The Dateline Canada investigation includes an account from an ex-girlfriend of Bernardo’s who claims she introduced him to Elizabeth.

Dateline Canada also uncovered information that police were told in 2005 about an alleged jail-house confession from Karla Homolka, indicating the couple was responsible for additional killings beyond their three known victims.

Both Homolka and Bernardo have denied involvement and neither has faced charges connected to Bain.

Instead, Bain’s then-boyfriend, Robert Baltovich, was originally convicted of second-degree murder in her death. Baltovich later appealed the conviction and was found not guilty in a 2008 re-trial.

During the two-hour special, Baltovich takes part in his first sit-down television interview in almost 20 years, telling Dateline Canada’s Contributing Correspondent, Diana Swain, that he’s hopeful justice will be served for Elizabeth.

“I’ve been out of prison for 26 years, but that whole time, I’ve never lost hope that we might find out what happened to Liz.”

Dateline Canada premieres Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+.