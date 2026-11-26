The provincial government has created new requirements for what qualifies an e-bike that is permitted on Ontario roads.

All motorcycle-style and motor-scooter-style electric vehicles that do not fit the new requirements will now require riders to have insurance and a licence, the same as what motorcycle and moped riders are required to have.

Restrictions have also been introduced on who can ride an e-bike. You must be at least 16 years of age, wear an approved helmet and follow the same rules of the road that apply to cyclists. If there is an appropriate passenger seat, passengers of any age will be allowed on an e-bike.

Ontario will now have two classes of e-bikes: Class A and Class B, but all bikes must have an exposed bicycle-style frame, a maximum power output of 500 watts, a maximum motor-assisted speed of 32 kilometres per hour.

Here are the details of the e-bikes that will be allowed on Ontario roads:

Class A Class B Power assist Pedal-assist only (the motor assists only when the rider is pedalling), except for a walk-assist function that can provide assistance up to 6 km/h. Includes pedal-assist only e-bikes that weigh more than 55 kg and e-bikes that have a throttle (where the motor can provide assistance whether or not the rider is pedalling) Maximum weight 55 kilograms 120 kilograms

All e-bikes must also have:

a bicycle-style riding position, including recumbent (reclined or laid-back) designs

pedals or hand cranks meaningfully capable of propelling the vehicle

two or three wheels, with a minimum wheel diameter of 350 mm

an electric motor and battery securely fastened to the bicycle to prevent it from moving while the e-bike is in motion

all electrical terminals completely insulated and covered

a dual braking system

a front-facing white or amber light

a bell or horn

a rear red light or a red reflector

white reflective material on the front wheel assembly and red reflective material on the rear

These bikes can also operate in bikes lanes.

The e-bikes cannot be modified to exceed the motor power, assisted speed or weight limits and batteries must be properly installed.

Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria said the province has also clarified which vehicles do not meet these new requirements of which drivers will be required to obtain a licence and a insurance.

They can be operated on the road if they meet the requirements that are also applicable to motorcycles or mopeds. These motor vehicles cannot be operated in bike lanes.

Vehicles that are not e-bikes:

looks or functions more like a motorcycle or motor scooter than a bicycle

does not have an exposed bicycle-style frame

does not have operable pedals or hand cranks

exceeds the permitted power output, motor-assisted speed or weight limits of an e-bike

“We’re not here to stop people from using e-bikes, but we are sending a message that it must be done in a safe manner,” said Sarkaria.

Violations of the new requirements can result in fines up to $2,500 and vehicle impoundment.

The changes will take effect on May 1, 2027.