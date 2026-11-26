Who killed Elizabeth Bain? It’s one of Toronto’s most enduring unsolved murder cases, a mystery that has haunted the city for decades.

In 1992, Bain’s boyfriend, Robert Baltovich, was convicted of her murder. But after years of appeals, his conviction was overturned, and he was later acquitted at a retrial. Elizabeth Bain’s killer has never been identified.

In this exclusive interview, host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Diana Swain, contributing correspondent for Dateline Canada, about the state of the Bain case, what her investigation uncovered, and how it may be connected to Canada’s most notorious serial killers.

The Dateline Canada two-hour special airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Citytv and Citytv+.

Keep it Factual Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.