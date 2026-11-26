Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it is high time Canada’s criminal code is amended to allow people to do “everything in [their] ability” to protect themselves during a home invasion following two particularly violent break-ins in Toronto in the span of a month.

Ford made the comments at Queen’s Park Thursday, after the shooting death of a beloved local musician during a home invasion in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Casa Loma neighbourhood of Toronto.

Police say Michael Eckert, 39, heard a sound in his home and went to investigate when he came face-to-face with an unspecified number of suspects who had broken in. He was shot and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Another violent home invasion in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood on Oct. 29 left three people with gunshot wounds and a fourth with serious injuries from being assaulted with a hammer.

Speaking to media, Ford called for the federal government to change Canada’s laws to protect people who defend themselves during a break-in and asked for a ‘Castle Law’ that prevents them from being criminally charged for doing so.

He added that people should go to any length to protect their families if they find themselves in such a position and the Province will “go right up to the edge where we can” in bringing forth a legislation to protect them.

“I encourage people to use whatever tool they have to fight back. Not hide, but fight back. I’ll tell you one thing, someone comes through my door with a gun and a knife and starts shooting it up, I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. He’ll look like Swiss cheese by the time he’s done,” said Ford.

“We will go right up as far as we can on the Castle Law.”

When asked if it was “sound advice” to suggest people take up arms against violent criminals attempting to rob them, Ford said “I’m just telling you what I would do.”

“I would protect my family. And I bet I could line up 100 people that have young children – they would do anything to protect their family,” he said.

“I’ve always had a saying. I’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by six. Protect your family at all costs.”

Attorney General Doug Downey added federal laws need to be changed to ensure people can defend themselves without fear of retribution from the system.

“The second that you step over the threshold of somebody’s home, the rules change. And so we’re going to do everything in our power to advance the ability to protect yourself. We are going to be calling on the feds again and we will be bringing some stuff forward to consider to help reinforce that,” he said.

Ford also reiterated calls for bail reform, mandatory sentences and reforms to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. In addition, he suggested creating a fund to provide home surveillance cameras to people who consent to give local police forces access to those cameras during criminal investigations, similar to a program implemented in Guelph.

“They bought a piece of software that integrates the municipal camera system within Guelph and allows people who have ring doorbells or other cameras in their own homes to give consent to allow the police service, if they require it, to turn their camera on and to see it,” explained Solicitor General Michael Kerzner

“We want to have complete coverage of communities. Other areas within the world have it. We need to have it here in Toronto. We want to make the changes to the criminal code so that we address the shortcomings in the criminal code for a person to defend themselves and also to defend their property.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she will work with every level of government to stop these violence home invasions from occuring.

“I have heard it: neighbors checking their locks, families lying awake at every sound in the middle of the night, and people asking, ‘Am I safe in my own bed in my own home?’ That fear is real. I feel it too, and I am angry. Your home is supposed to be one place where you can let your guard down,” said Chow. “No one in this city should be awake wondering if someone is going to break through their door.”

The Toronto Police Service tells CityNews they will not comment directly on the premier’s remarks, but added “people have the right to defend themselves and their families in their own homes.”

“Home invasions are extremely dangerous situations because those committing them are often young, unpredictable and armed. Every circumstance is different, and we recognize that people who find themselves in these terrifying situations may have to make split-second decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” read their statement.

They added they continue to emphasize the importance of calling 911 and do everything possible to keep yourself and your family safe until police arrive.