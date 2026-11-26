The mother of a man who was fatally shot by police during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ont., nearly seven years ago told a coroner’s inquest Thursday she believes anti-Black racism played a role in her son’s death.

Jamal Francique’s mother, Ann-Marie White, said she believes Peel Regional Police saw her son for the colour of his skin rather than “as a human being who is deserving of dignity, care, and protection.”

Officers who testified throughout the inquest were able to recall details of their training on use of force and firearms but not on anti-Black racism, leaving her to wonder whether there was “genuine effort” to recognize bias and how it can affect the way people are treated, she said.

“I also remained deeply troubled by the approximately 25 minutes that passed before medical assistance was rendered to my beautiful son. Taking together these circumstances reinforced my belief that anti-Black racism played a big role in what happened to my child,” she said.

White, who was the final witness at the two-week long inquest, said that to this day, she doesn’t understand why police resorted to such an “elaborate and botched plan” to arrest her son on Jan. 7, 2020, on the basis of unconfirmed allegations.

The inquest has heard police secretly surveilled Francique for days before moving to arrest him, after receiving a tip through Crime Stoppers that he was trafficking drugs and had a gun.

Officers did not find anything to corroborate those allegations but decided to instead arrest him for an alleged breach of his bail conditions, which included house arrest with exceptions for medical emergencies or appointments and other specific situations.

White learned after her son’s death that he had left the home that evening because his paternal grandfather had a medical crisis, which was one of the permitted exceptions, she testified.

Francique did not get to say goodbye to his grandfather, who died shortly after the 28-year-old was laid to rest, she said.

White, who was one of her son’s sureties, said she did not observe nor was she aware of any violations of his bail conditions. Police did not come to their home to check on compliance or contact her regarding any concerns about his bail, she said.

Several officers have testified it was necessary to arrest Francique on the alleged bail violation because of the possibility that he was armed, pointing to the tip as well as the fact that he was released on a firearms charge related to an alleged incident in Guelph, Ont.

A team of plainclothes officers in unmarked cars set up in the townhouse complex where Francique lived with his mother and stepfather, the inquest heard.

The plan was to arrest Francique after he left his home but before he got to his car, the officers said. However, the inquest heard they were not prepared for how quickly Francique moved, and the officer tasked with blocking his car was late.

Francique got into his car and reversed out of the parking spot despite a device installed to deflate his tire, the inquest heard. As he made another manoeuvre to drive away, an officer on foot shot at the car four times, with one bullet hitting Francique in the head, jurors heard.

The officer who opened fire testified this week that he acted out of “fight-or-flight” instinct when he saw the car accelerate directly toward him. Milan Ivkovic testified he couldn’t remember when he took out his gun and didn’t make a conscious decision to shoot in the direction of where a driver would be.

Francique’s car swerved sharply and crashed into a nearby garage, the inquest heard. He did not receive medical care until at least 20 minutes later, after tactical officers arrived at the scene and removed him from the car.

One of the tactical officers said he found a satchel in the car and believed based on its weight that it contained a gun. Const. Marc Charlebois said he later opened the satchel and saw a gun inside.

White said she believes the plainclothes officers did not identify themselves clearly during the operation. Had they done so, she believes her son would have complied, she said.

“I believe my son may have panicked. He was ambushed before, and having been shot previously in Peel by yet another unknown assailant, which the Peel police has yet to apprehend …I believe that my son would have attempted to drive away,” she said.

Francique was shot by an unknown person in October 2017, leaving him with ongoing physical and psychological health issues that required regular appointments, she said. He had significant nerve damage in his left arm and couldn’t use that hand, she said.

Near the end of her testimony, one of the jurors asked White what recommendations she would like to see come out of the inquest process.

“Just the whole approach that they took for my child,” she answered.

“There were so many options that they had. You know, pick up the phone, give the sureties a call, knock the door … I felt like they just perceived my son as a career criminal, you know, and it was just the skin he was in that took his life,” she said.

“For me, the best option would have been just ringing the doorbell … Taking those approaches will definitely save lives out here in Peel, Black lives specifically.”

Under questioning from one of the lawyers, White also said she would support a recommendation that coroner’s inquests be carried out in a more timely manner.

Coroner’s inquests don’t assign legal responsibility, but jurors may make recommendations meant to prevent similar deaths.

Lawyers for the inquest and for the parties are expected to present their proposed recommendations to the jury Thursday afternoon.