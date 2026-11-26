EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains details concerning violent sexual crimes and murder.

Paul Bernardo’s ex-girlfriend introduced him to Elizabeth Bain and an eyewitness later described an attack along Highway 401 in Scarborough on the night she vanished involving a woman and man matching the descriptions of Bain and Bernardo in a vehicle believed to be Elizabeth’s.

Those startling revelations were part of an exclusive Dateline Canada report into the unsolved murder mystery that aired on Citytv on Thursday night.

Bain, a 22-year-old University of Toronto student disappeared after driving to the Scarborough campus to check a tennis schedule on June 19, 1990. Her blood-stained car was found three days later a few blocks away, but her remains have never been found.

Bernardo’s ex-girlfriend’s account was among several revelations during the two-hour Dateline Canada special that pointed towards the notorious schoolgirl sex killer’s possible involvement in the case.

The ex-girlfriend’s identity is legally protected, and her voice was altered during the Dateline Canada report, where she’s refereed to as Janine Godsoe.

Godsoe claims she saw Bain, who she knew and considered a friend, at a gas station just two weeks before she disappeared on June 19, 1990.

They chatted briefly before Godsoe left for a vacation.

When Godsoe returned from her trip and learned that Bain was missing and presumed dead, she immediately feared that her violent ex-boyfriend, Bernardo, was somehow involved and went to police.

By this time, however, investigators had zeroed in on Bain’s boyfriend, Robert Baltovich, as their prime suspect. In 1992, Batlovich would be convicted of her murder and sentenced to life, only to later be exonerated in a retrial.

Ex says Bernardo frequented area where Bain’s car was spotted before she vanished

On the day she went missing, Baltovich told investigators he spotted Bain’s empty vehicle parked in a secluded section of Colonel Danforth Park — the same area that Godsoe said Bernardo frequently took her.

The Dateline Canada special aired audio segments of Godsoe being interviewed by private investigator, Brian King, who has spent the last three decades probing the mystery of Bain’s disappearance.

“He (Bernardo) had these strange things where you know, he would only take you to certain places. It’s kind of like a pattern, I guess,” Godsoe told King.

“Would this be a place (Colonel Danforth Park) that you would have gone with him (Bernardo) on occasion to be intimate?

“Yes,” Godsoe replied.

According to Godsoe, Bernardo frequently beat her.

King shared a police report detailing one such incident.

“He grabbed her and threw her in the car, every time he stopped at a red light, he hit her in the head and face and smashed her head against the window. He punched her in the back leaving a handprint through her heavy clothes. He pulled out clumps of her hair. En route he told her I’m going to f****n take you somewhere and kill you.”

King later called her a “very credible witness.”

When asked why these reports didn’t put the focus of the police probe more clearly on an alternative suspect, journalist Paula Todd, who covered Bernardo’s terrifying spree as the Scarborough Rapist, told Dateline Canada: “You have to consider the possibility that Robert Baltovich was going to be their suspect, and all of this very inconvenient evidence was just going to be ignored.”

The attack described by Godsoe in the police report bore eerie similarities to another attack in a vehicle described by a witness, with the suspect and victim matching the descriptions of Bernardo and Bain.

A man named Keith Nobrega approached King after Baltovich’s first trial. He told King in an audio statement that he was driving on Highway 401 at around 7:30 p.m., on June 19, 1990 -– the night of Bain’s disappearance — when he witnessed a blond man attacking a woman in a car that closely matched the description of Bain’s Toyota Tercel.

Nobrega said he noticed the car in his rearview, racing up behind him.

“In my rearview mirror, I saw a Toyota, a small Tercel, come right up to the back of my car,” he recalled.

“The number plate caught my eye, but I had remembered it was 394 BNC.”

Bain’s licence plate was a very close, 397 CNB.

He went on to describe a large man and a small woman who resembled Bain violently fighting.

“He was like punching at her and she was hitting at him. And I said, ‘holy smoke a big guy like that beating up on a little girl.’ ”

“She had her hands up to the window and she was screaming, because her mouth was wide open, and her face and her eyes (were) in (a) real sort of horror.”

Nobrega went to police, who seemed focused on the suspect’s hair colour.

“He (the detective) says ‘now what colour is this guy’s hair?’ I remember telling him … ‘it was like blondish.’ ”

“He suddenly railroaded me into thinking it would be black,” he recalled.

But Nobrega was emphatic in his account to police, describing a large blond man who looked nothing like the slim, dark-haired Baltovich.

Police said they couldn’t reach Nobrega again to follow up, but Nobrega said they weren’t interested in what he had to say.

‘It did not fit the theory: Private Investigator

King told Dateline Canada he believed police “didn’t pursue anything he (Nobrega) said, because it did not fit the theory” that Baltovich was responsible.

King argued that the two similar incidents in vehicles raised obvious suspicions that should’ve been more fully probed.

“When you put the two together it gives you a sense of potentially the person that was responsible for Elizabeth Bain’s abduction,” he told Dateline Canada.

King said others came forward saying Elizabeth was seen in the company of a blond man in the days leading up to her disappearance.

At one point a witness said she saw a man who matched a composite sketch of the Scarborough Rapist on the Scarborough UofT campus the same day Bain disappeared.

Todd also openly questioned why a potential suspect with blond hair wasn’t more fervently investigated.

“People were pulling on the police saying ‘I saw, perhaps, Elizabeth Bain with a blonde haired man,’ so many people were trying to get the attention of the police and nothing,” she said.

“Add to that the ex-girlfriend who went to police early on who said all of these places that Elizabeth Bain was, that’s where my ex-boyfriend (Bernardo) used to take me.”

Bernardo would only be identified as the Scarborough Rapist in early February, 1993, when a lab secured a DNA match from a victim.

But it was during his spree that Bain vanished.

Dateline Canada said police initially didn’t draw a connection, believing the culprit behind the slew of sexual assaults didn’t murder his victims.

In his first televised interview in decades, Baltovich told Dateline Canada he followed news of the Scarborough Rapist arrest from his jail cell.

“I was reading a lot of coverage of his trial in The Globe and Mail and I was starting to note interesting little coincidences like Bernardo was living in Scarborough at the time Liz went missing,” he said, along with “the fact that he was indeed known to have blond hair.”

Todd said: “People were asking, ‘hey we know now who was the Scarborough Rapist and right in the middle of the exact time frame Elizabeth Bain disappears? Do you think we should look at that?’ ”

‘I remember Elizabeth passing by and I introduced him’

In 2007, Toronto police detectives travelled to Kingston Penitentiary, where Bernardo was serving life in prison for the murders of Leslie Mahaffy, Kristen French and the manslaughter of Karla Homolka’s sister, Tammy Homolka.

During that visit, Bernardo was asked about his possible involvement in Bain’s disappearance.

The convicted killer gave rambling, elusive answers, but ultimately denied killing Bain.

When asked if he had ever met her, he said he couldn’t remember.

But his ex-girlfriend did.

She described introducing Bain to Bernardo in an interview with King that was aired by Dateline Canada.

“I remember a church play that I was in, like a Christmas play, and I remember Paul came down to see it. And we were coming out of the church, and I remember Elizabeth passing by and I introduced him.”

Did Homolka admit to additional murders?

Bernardo remains behind bars, while Homolka is now free. She served 12 years after being convicted on two counts of manslaughter in the so-called ‘Death with the Devil’ that saw her testify against her former husband.

Homolka was released from prison in 2005.

Bernardo was given an indeterminate life sentence with a dangerous offender designation. He has applied for parole several times since 2018, but has been denied.

Neither responded to Dateline Canada’s questions about Bain’s disappearance.

Karla Homolka comes out of the family home to a van waiting to take the family to Karla’s manslaughter trial for the deaths of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in St. Catharines July 6, 1993. (see full version of photo # 3717250) (CP PHOTO/Frank Gunn)

Back in 2005, while Baltovich was awaiting his second trial, Dateline Canada revealed that a man named Robert Jones came forward to Quebec police with new information he says was gleaned from a 2002 conversation he had with Homolka while she was serving time at Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, in Quebec, where he volunteered.

Dateline Canada aired portions of Jones’ police interview on Thursday night.

“I told her I said ‘Karla, I know who you are, I know what you’ve done, you killed three people’ and she looked at me and said no we killed five people,’ ” Jones told officers.

“I have nothing against Karla,” he added. “It’s just that this is information that I know, and it should be shared.”

Jones said he was compelled to come forward after reading about Baltovich’s appeal.

“I was overwhelmed to a point because that’s information that could set maybe an innocent man free,” he added.

When asked if Homolka shared the names of any additional alleged victims, Jones recalled the name “Dion.” Months later he would contact police and say he was mistaken, and the name was Elizabeth Bain.

Weeks before she was due to be released, police confronted Homolka about Jones’ claims.

Detective: “And Jones said ‘How many people did you kill? So, we killed five people, did you say that?”

Homolka: “Never. He’s crazy.”

Homolka: “I never speak about what I did, ever, unless I have to with my case management team or my psychologist. But even then, it’s like pulling teeth for me to speak about it.”

When asked her if she believed Bernardo had been involved in the death of Bain, Homolka remarked: “I don’t believe that he had anything to do with Elizabeth Bain’s murder. I don’t believe that.”

No ‘evidence’ linking Bernardo, Homolka to Bain: TPS

Jones has since passed away, and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) declined to comment on his past recollection of a conversation with Homolka.

Dateline Canada did reach out to TPS, which provided this statement:

“We understand how devastating the disappearance of Elizabeth Bain was, and continues to be, for her family, loved ones, and all those who have spent decades seeking answers. Like her family, we want to see the person responsible for this crime held accountable. We recognize that there remains significant public interest in this case and that many theories continue to circulate regarding what happened to Elizabeth, where her remains may be located, and who may be responsible, including speculation about the potential involvement of Paul Bernardo. We want to be clear that investigators interviewed both Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka as part of the investigation into Elizabeth Bain’s case. After thoroughly examining the information available to them, investigators found no direct evidence linking either individual to her disappearance. While we understand the public interest in exploring all possible avenues, it is important that investigative conclusions be guided by clear, direct evidence. If anyone has information that could help police locate Elizabeth’s remains and bring her home to her family, please contact police.“

‘Clear case of tunnel vision’

Today, Baltovich continues to seek answers to Bain’s disappearance, working with both King and a former police officer, to sift through boxes of evidence released through disclosure.

His conviction was tossed on appeal after it was discovered that several eye witnesses were hypnotized before giving statements, in some cases adding damning details only after they’d already seen images of Baltovich and Bain’s vehicle.

“It was ridiculous,” Todd recalled. “If you have to go so far as to hypnotize people you don’t have the strongest witnesses.”

Baltovich spoke to police half-a-dozen times without a lawyer present, and admits now that some of his behaviour put a bullseye on him, making it easier for police to narrow their search.

Bain’s diary hinted at relationship issues and romantic interest in other men. Baltovich also admitted to detectives that he occasionally spied on Bain and tracked her movements — feeding the prosecution’s narrative of a jealous lover’s crime of passion.

“When I saw him following me home yesterday, I felt like killing myself,” Bain wrote in one entry, noting a “cold ugly streak inside him,” in another.

When a detective asked Baltovich: “Have you ever thought about killing her (Bain)?

He replied: “Yes.”

Decades later, he tried to explain why he said that.

“I guess the problem is I made a comment during that interview that I know that the Crown absolutely loved,” he admitted.

“I wanted the police to understand that, yes, at the time that I first met her and I was very romantically attracted to her, when she disclosed that she had a boyfriend, I was absolutely furious with her. To me the question was not, did you actually seriously sit down and think about killing her? The question was ‘were you ever so angry that you just wanted to kill her?’ “

King said the circumstantial evidence and his own remarks made Baltovich “low hanging fruit” for police.

“The police were going to get a conviction one way or the other and the only suspect they had is Robert Baltovich,” he said. “In my mind, this is a clear case of tunnel vision by the police officers.”

Baltovich agrees.

“I think what it really boils down to … is that the police made a decision, very, very early on in the investigation that I was the one, and they went and they did everything and anything they could to point things in my direction.”

Baltovich’s retrial lasted just half-an-hour before he was found not guilty after the Crown failed to produce any witnesses or submit any evidence.

While relieved, Baltovich told Dateline Canada he was looking forward to watching his lawyers dismantle the case against him while presenting evidence pointing to a potential alternate suspect.

“I’ve been out of prison for 26 years but that whole time I’ve never lost hope that we might find out what happened to Liz, I almost feel like it’s a sense of duty,” Baltovich said.

‘Elizabeth deserves to be in peace’

For friends and loved ones of Bain, there’s still no closure after all these years.

“She was a stunning woman and she was very kind and she would listen to you carefully when you spoke to her,” her childhood friend Lisa Wallner told Dateline Canada.

Bain dreamed of becoming a social worker and worked at group home for adults with developmental disabilities.

Co-worker and friend, Sherri Rutten remembers her as popular, hard-working, and always on time.

“When Elizabeth never showed up to work, all of our stomachs just fell,” she recalled. “There has to be a reason for somebody, so responsible, to just disappear. It was crazy to me.”

“Elizabeth deserves to be in peace,” she said.

“She deserves the truth.“