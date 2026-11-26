When families raise concerns about child and family services, who makes sure their concerns are heard?

That’s one question Peguis First Nation Chief Stan Bird wants answered, as he demands an independent review of the community’s child welfare agency.

The dispute intensified last week when a protest involving Bird led to a lockdown at the Peguis First Nation Child and Family Services main office, but Chief Bird says he’s been seeking answers for more than two years.

“I’ve written numerous letters,” the chief said. “I’ve requested information from the agency and both levels of government. I’ve met with the ministers trying to bring this issue to their attention, trying to seek some type of intervention, given the way that law was drafted and passed, but there was absolutely no intervention or assistance from the agency or different levels of government.

“And as far as the demonstration goes, I think that’s an indication of the frustration our people are feeling.”

Peguis First Nation Chief Stan Bird at a press conference on Nov. 26, 2026. (Mitchell Ringos, CityNews)

Peguis took control of its child welfare services under its own law in 2023. In a statement to CityNews, the Manitoba government says: “Peguis First Nation has its own distinct governance of Child and Family Services under their own law, with the ability to amend this law to meet their needs.”

But Bird says community members weren’t properly consulted when that law was first developed.

“First and foremost, to take this back to the people, to allow our people to have a say in the development of that law,” he said.

In an open letter, the Peguis Child and Family Services is calling on Bird to provide “credible evidence of misconduct, financial impropriety, inappropriate service delivery or breaches of legal obligations. The board of directors expects that such evidence will be provided through appropriate channels so that it can be responsibly investigated and addressed.

“The Board considers the continuing pattern of personal attacks, misleading statements, unsubstantiated allegations and public disparagement of the agency to be inappropriate, unacceptable and increasingly detrimental to the important work being undertaken on behalf of the children and families of Peguis First Nation. This conduct needs to stop.”

Representatives from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) were alongside Chief Bird at a press conference Thursday.

“We need to understand what is the best way forward,” said AMC Grand Chief Kyra Wilson. “And as Chief Bird had mentioned, it’s about including the whole nation, all our children and families – that’s the best way forward and that’s the first step”

“All levels of government, they can’t wash their hands of this,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels. “They are funding this process and part of this system, and they have to be responsible for what’s happening.”

The AMC, SCO and Chief Bird are now calling for an independent review of the agency’s leadership, finances and complaint processes.

“You have to have an independent body of experts who can go through the financials go through the work and verify and qualify all the actions that are happening especially in individual cases and that way Chief is talking about here,” said Chief Daniels.

CityNews reached out to Indigenous Services Canada but did not immediately hear back.