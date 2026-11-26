Male victim dies after stabbing on TTC bus in Scarborough
Posted November 26, 2026 10:44 pm.
Last Updated November 27, 2026 12:13 am.
Toronto police say a person who was stabbed on a TTC bus in Scarborough on Thursday night has died.
In a social media post, police said it happened just after 10:04 p.m. in the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area.
The suspect fled on foot. No description is currently available.
Police have only revealed the victim was male, but haven’t provided any further details.
More to come