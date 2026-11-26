Peel Regional Police investigators say they have arrested and charged two people after a series of home invasions targeting luxury cars across the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators say they believe five home invasions between May 29 and June 2 were carried out by the same group of three to four suspects.

They allege the suspects would forcibly enter homes in the early morning hours and demand vehicle keys from residents.

Several vehicles, including BMW and Mercedes models, were stolen during the home invasions, but police say none of the victims were injured.

Police say the investigation dubbed Project Twilight led to the arrests of a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on June 8, when officers found two illegal loaded firearms, ammunitions and fentanyl.

Police say they believe the man was connected to other alleged crimes, including two tow truck arsons in Brampton.

They say they also found a large collection of child sexual abuse and exploitation evidence and recovered three stolen luxury vehicles valued at $400,000.

Police said the woman is not believed to be connected to the home invasions.