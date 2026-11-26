EXCLUSIVE
REWIND: Watch archival CityNews footage of Elizabeth Bain coverage
Posted November 26, 2026 6:00 am.
Last Updated November 26, 2026 6:01 am.
EXCLUSIVE
Posted November 26, 2026 6:00 am.
Last Updated November 26, 2026 6:01 am.
Despite denying any involvement, notorious Canadian sex killer and 'Scarborough Rapist' Paul Bernardo has long been considered a potential person of interest in the disappearance and presumed murder of...
EXCLUSIVE
4h ago
Who killed Elizabeth Bain? It’s a question that’s haunted her loved ones and perplexed authorities for more than 25 years after the 22-year-old University of Toronto student vanished near the school's...
EXCLUSIVE
4h ago
Despite denying any involvement, notorious Canadian sex killer and 'Scarborough Rapist' Paul Bernardo has long been considered a potential person of interest in the disappearance and presumed murder of...
EXCLUSIVE
4h ago
Who killed Elizabeth Bain? It’s a question that’s haunted her loved ones and perplexed authorities for more than 25 years after the 22-year-old University of Toronto student vanished near the school's...
EXCLUSIVE
4h ago
Two blind airline passengers say they have finally been vindicated, after the Canadian Human Rights tribunal upheld their complaint of discrimination, which was filed after they and their service dogs were removed from a flight.
21h ago