A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in Moss Park earlier this year.

Investigators were called to a building on Jarvis Street, near Dundas Street East, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 20 for reports of a shooting.

Police say an adult woman was located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, and she was taken to a nearby trauma centre, where she was later pronounced dead.

She was later identified as 31-year-old Iman Khawane of Toronto.

Jaden Riley, 25, of New Tecumseth, was charged with second-degree murder shortly after the incident.

Investigators said at the time, the pair were known to each other but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

On Wednesday, a second man was arrested. Asaiah Rodrigues, 25, of Angus, is facing a charge of manslaughter and careless storage of a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.