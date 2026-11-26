Second suspect arrested in shooting death of 31-year-old Toronto woman
Posted November 26, 2026 5:35 pm.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in Moss Park earlier this year.
Investigators were called to a building on Jarvis Street, near Dundas Street East, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 20 for reports of a shooting.
Police say an adult woman was located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, and she was taken to a nearby trauma centre, where she was later pronounced dead.
She was later identified as 31-year-old Iman Khawane of Toronto.
Jaden Riley, 25, of New Tecumseth, was charged with second-degree murder shortly after the incident.
Investigators said at the time, the pair were known to each other but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.
On Wednesday, a second man was arrested. Asaiah Rodrigues, 25, of Angus, is facing a charge of manslaughter and careless storage of a firearm.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.