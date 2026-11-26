OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a developer’s constitutional challenge of an Ontario law at the heart of a dispute over land in a protected area known as the provincial Greenbelt.

An Ontario regulation included land owned by Minotar Holdings Inc. in Markham, Ont., in the Greenbelt, preventing commercial development.

A provincial ministry told the firm the land was included through a mistake that would be fixed during a 10-year review, but this was not done.

In 2017, Minotar initiated court action against the government alleging negligence, misrepresentation and misfeasance in public office, and seeking both damages and a declaration the lands were wrongfully included in the Greenbelt.

The parties reached a settlement in 2022 that removed most of the land from the Greenbelt and gave Minotar the right to take “any steps available” if the land was later restored to the protected area.

The next year, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government enacted legislation that returned Minotar’s land and 14 other parcels to the Greenbelt and shielded the Crown from liability.