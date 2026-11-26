Durham Regional Police officers are trying to track down a suspect after a 77-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of cash in Oshawa on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the King Street East and Mary Street North area at around 9:50 a.m.

“The victim, a 77-year-old female, had recently departed a local bank when she was approached by an unknown male who assaulted her and stole cash that she had recently withdrawn,” a police release outlines.

“The suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arrival.”

The woman was treated at a local hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect is described as white, around 20 years old and around five foot six to five foot seven with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white puffy winter jacket, grey sweatshirt, black pants, and had a black backpack or satchel.

If you know anything contact Durham police.