Get a jump on some holiday shopping at the One of a Kind show starting this weekend and do some skating under the glittering lights at Nathan Phillips Square. Keep in mind, there are some subway and GO transit service adjustments this weekend.

Here is what is happening in Toronto.

Cavalcade of Lights

Skate under the glittering Cavalcade of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square this holiday season with the official kickoff scheduled for this Saturday.

Opening night will feature festive, family-friendly entertainment celebrating local artists alongside the Christmas tree lighting happening at 6:30 p.m.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to attend. Skates are also available to rent for those who don’t have their own.

A full schedule of events is available on the City of Toronto website.

One of a Kind Christmas Show

The annual One of a Kind Christmas Show is back at the Enercare Centre where those attending can get a jump on all their holiday shopping while supporting local makers.

This year’s show will feature over 800 Canadian artisans selling handmade gifts, festive decor, art, fashion and gourmet treats.

The event kicks off on Friday and runs through until Dec. 6.

A full list of vendors can be found here.

Willowdale Christmas Market & Tree Lighting

Celebrate the holiday season in Willowdale this Saturday at Mel Lastman Square. A holiday market kicks off the event at 2 p.m. where over 50 vendors will be on hand.

The tree lighting is happening at 6:30 p.m. and Santa may even make an appearance so kids can get their photos with St. Nick. The evening will be capped off by a sing-a-long of holiday tunes at 7 p.m.

Those attending are also invited to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food bank.

The Winter Market at Evergreen Brick Works

Every Sunday starting this weekend, you can make your holiday shopping local at the annual Winter Market at Evergreen Brick Works.

There will be fire pits and hot cocoa to warm up by after doing some shopping at the vintage and artisan market. A food court will also be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Sunday.

Entry to the market is pay what you can, but there is a suggestion of $5 per person or $20 per family.

You can find details on what each Sunday has to offer here.

Fashion Week Toronto

Check out Canadians designers, immersive art installations and curated retail experiences at the annual Fashion Art Toronto’s Fashion Week for the fall/winter season this year.

The event kicked off early this week and will run through Sunday, bringing together “contemporary, avant-garde and experimental fashion.”

There will be on-site porgramming at Old City Hall including runway presentations and art exhibits as well as plenty of off-site events.

You can find all the details on their website.

TTC/GO Transit closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday and Sunday for planned track work. Regular subway service will resume on Monday at approximately 6 a.m.

Lakeshore East service adjustment

There will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore East line on Saturday and Sunday. GO buses will replace train service between Durham College and Union Station. There will be no service at Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough or Danforth GO.

Alternative modes of travel from those stations can be found here.

Stouffville service adjustment

There will be no GO train service on the Stouffville line. GO buses will serve Old Elm GO making all stops to Unionville GO, then running direct to Union Station Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy GO.

You cna find other modes of travel from those stations can be found here.

Road closures

Weekend road closures

Gardiner Expressway

The following closures will be in place to facilitate construction work to repair bridges along and over the Gardiner Expressway west of the Humber River:

Nightly from tonight to Thursday, December 3, excluding Saturday, November 28, the Gardiner Expressway westbound express lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. underneath Kipling Avenue from the Gardiner westbound express-to-collector transfer to Kipling Avenue. On the following nights, the closure will start at 12 a.m.: Friday, November 27, Sunday, November 29, Monday, November 30 and Thursday, December 3.



Cavalcade of Lights

Queen Street West will be closed from York to Bay Streets from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 28 for the Cavalcade of Lights.

Duncan Street

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, Duncan Street will be closed from Pearl Street to Adelaide Street West for filming.

Richmond Street East

From 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 29 until 5 a.m. on Monday, November 30, Richmond Street East will be closed from Sherbourne to George Streets for a crane hoist.

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.