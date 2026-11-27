2 children among 4 injured in serious Mississauga car crash
Posted November 27, 2026 10:10 pm.
Four people were rushed to a hospital on Friday evening after a serious car crash in Mississauga, according to police.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Confederation Parkway just before 8 p.m.
Police said two vehicles were involved and three people were transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. A fourth person was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities said two children are among those injured.
Roads in the area are closed for an investigation.