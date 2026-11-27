The lucky winner of the 680 NewsRadio 50/50 Fortune raffle’s first early bird draw was announced Thursday.

Helen Brincat won a pair of tickets via KISS 92.5 to see the Backstreet Boys live in concert at the Rogers Centre on February 19, 2027 and a $2,500 cash from Rogers Bank.

Listen to Helen’s winning moment:

FULL EARLY BIRD WINNER 1

The raffle this year benefits SickKids hospital and Helen said her son “basically lived there” when he was young, and she bought the raffle tickets to support all the good work the hospital does.

The current final jackpot is up to $135,000 and will continue to grow as more tickets are sold.

The next early bird prize is a $2,500 travel voucher from Redtag.ca. The draw is on Dec. 3 and the deadline to buy tickets is 5 p.m. that day.

Click here for full details on all the prizes and deadlines and buy your tickets.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews, 680NewsRadio and of this website.